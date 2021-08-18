What’s up with SUMO – August 2021

Hey SUMO folks,

Summer is here. Despite the current situation of the world, I hope you can still enjoy a bit of sunshine and the breezing air wherever you are. And while vacations are planned, SUMO is still busy with lots of projects and releases. So let’s get the recap started!

Welcome on board!

Welcome Julie and Rowan! Thank you for diving into the KB world.

Community news

One of our goal for Q3 this year is to revamp the onboarding experience for contributor that is focused on the /get-involved page. To support this work, we’re currently conducting a survey to understand how effective is the current onboarding information we provide. Please fill out the survey if you haven’t and share it to your community and fellow contributors!

No Kitsune update for this month. Check out SUMO Engineering Board instead to see what the team is currently doing.

Community call

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in July!

Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can address them during the meeting.

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

Month Page views Vs previous month Jul 2021 8,237,410 -10.81%

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locale based on total page views

Locale Apr 2021 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Jul, 9)(**) de 8.62% 99% zh-CN 6.92% 100% pt-BR 6.32% 64% es 6.22% 45% fr 5.70% 91% ja 4.13% 55% ru 3.61% 99% it 2.08% 100% pl 2.00% 84% zh-TW 1.44% 6%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Jul 2021 3175 72.13% 15.02% 81.82%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Jul 2021 Total conv Conv interacted @firefox 2967 341 @FirefoxSupport 386 270

Top 5 contributors in Q1 2021

Christophe Villeneuve Andrew Truong Pravin

Play Store Support

We don’t have enough data for the Play Store Support yet. However, you can check out the overall Respond Tool metrics here.

Product updates

Firefox desktop

Firefox mobile

FX for Android V91 (August 10) Default Browser Notifications Fixes: Password fields no longer automatically start with a capital letter with the Samsung keyboard.

FX for iOS V36 (August 10) Fixes: Tab preview not showing in tab tray



Other products / Experiments

Mozilla VPN V2.5 (September 8) Multi-hop: Using multiple VPN servers. VPN server chaining method gives extra security and privacy. Support for Local DNS: If there is a need, you can set a custom DNS server when the Mozilla VPN is on. Getting help if you cannot sign in: ‘get support’ improvements.



Upcoming Releases

FX Desktop 92, FX Android 92, FX iOS V37 (September 7)

Updates to FX Focus (October)

Shout-outs!

Thanks to Felipe Koji for his great work on Social Support.

Thanks to Seburo for constantly championing support for Firefox mobile.

If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Kiki and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.

Useful links: