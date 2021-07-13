What’s up with SUMO – July 2021

Hey SUMO folks,

Welcome to a new quarter. Lots of projects and planning are underway. But first, let’s take a step back and see what we’ve been doing for the past month.

Welcome on board!

Hello to strafy, Naheed, Taimur Ahmad, and Felipe. Thanks for contributing to the forum and welcome to SUMO!

Community news

The advance search syntax is available on our platform now (read more about it here).

Our wiki has a new face now. Please take a look and let us know if you have any feedback.

Another reminder to check out Firefox Daily Digest to get daily updates about Firefox. Go check it out and subscribe if you haven’t already.

Check out the following release notes from Kitsune in the month: Kitsune release notes 2021-06-09



Community call

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in June!

Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can address them during the meeting.

Community stats

KB

KB Page views

Month Page views Vs previous month June 2021 9,125,327 +20.04%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locale (besides en) based on total page views

Locale Apr 2021 page views Localization progress (per Jul, 8) de 10.21% 100% fr 7.51% 89% es 6.58% 46% pt-BR 5.43% 65% ru 4.62% 99% zh-CN 4.23% 99% ja 3.98% 54% pl 2.49% 84% it 2.42% 100% id 1.61% 2%

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Jun 2021 4676 63.58% 15.93% 78.33%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Jun 2021 Total conv Conv handled @firefox 7082 160 @FirefoxSupport 1274 448

Top 5 contributors in Q1 2021

Christophe Villeneuve Pravin Emin Mastizada Md Monirul Alom Andrew Truong

Play Store Support

We don’t have enough data for the Play Store Support yet. However, you can check out the overall Respond Tool metrics here.

Product updates

Firefox desktop

FX Desktop V90 (07/13) Shimming Exceptions UI (Smarkblock) DNS over HTTPS – remote settings config Background Update Agent (BAU) About:third-party



Firefox mobile

FX Android V90 (07/13) Credit Card Auto-Complete

FX IOS V35 (07/13) Folders for your Bookmarks Opt-in or out of Experiments



Other products / Experiments

Mozilla VPN V2.4 (07/13) Split Tunneling (Windows and Linux) Support for Local DNS Addition of In app Feedback submission Variable Pricing addition (EU and US) Expansion Phase 2 to EU (Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland)



Shout-outs!

Kudos for everyone who’s been helping with the Firefox 89 release.

Franz for helping with the forum and for the search handover insight.

