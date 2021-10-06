Introducing Abby Parise

Hi folks,

It’s with great pleasure that I introduce Abby Parise, who is the latest addition to the Customer Experience team. Abby is taking the role of Support Content Manager, so you’ll definitely see more of her in SUMO. If you were with us or have watched September’s community call, you might’ve seen her there.

Here’s a brief introduction from Abby:

Hi there! My name is Abby and I’m the new Support Content Manager for Mozilla. I’m a longtime Firefox user with a passion for writing compelling content to help users achieve their goals. I’m looking forward to getting to know our contributors and would love to hear form you on ideas to make our content more helpful and user-friendly!

Please join me to welcome Abby!