What’s up with SUMO – October 2021

As we enter October, I hope you’re all pumped up to welcome the last quarter of the year and, basically, wrapping up projects that we have for the remainder of the year. With that spirit, let’s start by welcoming the following folks into our community.

Welcome on board!

Welcome to the support forum crazy.cat, Losa, and Zipyio! Also, welcome to Ihor from Ukraine, Static_salt from the Netherlands, as well as Eduardo and hcasellato from Brazil. Thanks for your contribution to the KB localization!

Community news

If you’ve been hearing about Firefox Suggest and are confused about what exactly is that, please read this contributor forum thread to find out more and join our discussion about it.

Last month, we welcomed Firefox Focus into the Play Store Support program. We connected the app to Conversocial so now, Play Store Support contributors should be able to reply to Google Play Store reviews for Firefox Focus from the tool. We also prepared this guideline on how to reply to the reviews.

Learn more about Firefox 93 here.

Another warm welcome for our new content manager, Abby Parise! She made a quick appearance in our community call last month. So go ahead and watch the call if you haven’t!

Check out the following release notes from Kitsune during the previous period: Kitsune release notes 2021-09-23 Kitsune release notes 2021-10-12



Community call

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in September!

Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can address them during the meeting.

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month Sep 2021 8,244,817 -2.57%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locale based on total page views

Locale Sep 2021 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Sep, 14)(**) de 8.13% 100% zh-CN 7.56% 100% fr 6.59% 88% es 6.10% 39% pt-BR 5.96% 60% ja 3.85% 54% ru 3.77% 100% it 2.22% 100% pl 2.09% 87% zh-TW 1.91% 5%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Month Total questions Answer rate within 72 hrs Solved rate within 72 hrs Forum helpfulness Sep 2021 2274 85.31% 24.32% 65.89%

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Twitter stats

Channel Sep 2021 Total conv Conv interacted @firefox 3318 785 @FirefoxSupport 290 240

Top 5 contributors in Q3 2021

Christophe Villeneuve Felipe Koji Andrew Truong

Play Store Support

We don’t have enough data for the Play Store Support yet. However, you can check out the overall Respond Tool metrics here.

Product updates

Firefox desktop

FX Desktop 94 (Nov 2) Monochromatic Themes (Personalize Fx by opting into a polished monochromatic theme from a limited set) Avoid interruptions when closing Firefox Fx Desktop addition to Windows App store Video Playback testing on MacOS: (Decrease power consumption during full screen playback)



Firefox mobile

Major Release 2 Mobile (Nov 2)

Area Feature Android IOS Focus Firefox Home Jump Back in (Open Tabs) X X Recently saved/Reading List X Recent bookmarks X X Customize Pocket Articles X Clutter Free Tabs Inactive Tabs X Better Search History Highlights in Awesome bar X Themes Settings Themes Settings X

Check out Android Beta which has most of major feature updates More features to come in FX Android V95/IOS V40 and beyond.



Other products / Experiments

Mozilla VPN V2.6 (Oct 20) Multi-Account Container: When used with Mozilla VPN on, MAC allows for even greater privacy by having separate Wireguard tunnels for each container. This will allow users to have tabs exit in different nodes in the same instance of the browser.

Firefox Relay Premium – launch (Oct 27) Unlimited aliases Create your own Domain name



Shout-outs!

Thanks for Selim and Chris for helping me with Turkish and Polish keywords for Conversocial.

Thanks for Wxie for the help in recognizing other zh-cn locale contributors! Thanks for taking the lead. The team is lucky to have you as a locale leader!

Props to Julie for her video experiment in the KB and for sharing the stats to the rest of us. Thanks for bringing more colors to our Knowledge Base!

Thanks for Jefferson Scher for straightening the Firefox Suggest confusion on Reddit. That definitely help people to understand the feature better.

If you know anyone that we should feature here, please contact Kiki and we’ll make sure to add them in our next edition.

