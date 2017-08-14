Add-ons Update – 2017/08

Here’s the monthly update of the state of the add-ons world.

The Review Queues

In the past month, our team reviewed 1,803 listed add-on submissions:

1368 in fewer than 5 days (76%).

between 5 and 10 days (8%). 288 after more than 10 days (16%).

274 listed add-ons are awaiting review.

If you’re an add-on developer and are looking for contribution opportunities, please consider joining us. Visit our wiki page for more information.

Compatibility Update

We published the blog post for 56 and the bulk validation has been run. This is the last one of these we’ll do, since compatibility is a much smaller problem with the WebExtensions API.

Firefox 57 is now on the Nightly channel, and only accepting WebExtension add-ons by default. Here are some changes we’re implementing on AMO to ease the transition to 57.

We recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta. If you’re an add-ons user, you can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter. It helps you identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.

Recognition

We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:

Apoorva Pandey

Neha Tekriwal

Swapnesh Kumar Sahoo

rctgamer3

Tushar Saini

vishal-chitnis

Cameron Kaiser

zombie

Trishul Goel

Krzysztof Modras

Tim Nguyen

Richard Marti

Christophe Villeneuve

Jan Henning

Leni Mutungi

dw-dev

Dino Herbert

You can read more about their work in our recognition page.