Add-ons Update – 2017/08

Here’s the monthly update of the state of the add-ons world.
The Review Queues
In the past month, our team reviewed 1,803 listed add-on submissions:
- 1368 in fewer than 5 days (76%).
- 147 between 5 and 10 days (8%).
- 288 after more than 10 days (16%).
274 listed add-ons are awaiting review.
Compatibility Update
We published the blog post for 56 and the bulk validation has been run. This is the last one of these we’ll do, since compatibility is a much smaller problem with the WebExtensions API.
Firefox 57 is now on the Nightly channel, and only accepting WebExtension add-ons by default. Here are some changes we’re implementing on AMO to ease the transition to 57.
We recommend that you test your add-ons on Beta. If you’re an add-ons user, you can install the Add-on Compatibility Reporter. It helps you identify and report any add-ons that aren’t working anymore.
Recognition
We would like to thank the following people for their recent contributions to the add-ons world:
- Apoorva Pandey
- Neha Tekriwal
- Swapnesh Kumar Sahoo
- rctgamer3
- Tushar Saini
- vishal-chitnis
- Cameron Kaiser
- zombie
- Trishul Goel
- Krzysztof Modras
- Tushar Saini
- Tim Nguyen
- Richard Marti
- Christophe Villeneuve
- Jan Henning
- Leni Mutungi
- dw-dev
- Dino Herbert
You can read more about their work in our recognition page.
