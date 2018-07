In loving memory of Abbackar DIOMANDE

It brings us great sadness to share with you the recent news about one of our dear Rep we will so fondly remember. Abbackar DIOMANDE from Ivory Coast is unfortunately no longer with us.

Diomande, was a Mozillian from Bouake, Ivory Coast and was contributing in various Mozilla projects including SUMO and L10n.

He was a local community builder, that helped to build a healthy local community in his country while lately he had also taken the role of a Resources Rep, helping his fellow Mozillians on organizing local initiatives.



His passing is finding us sadden and shocked. His contributions helped our community intensively and while we have a heavy heart, we know that his passion and inspiration will sustain with us.

Our condolences to his family and friends.

Bellow are some words about Diomande and his work from his community members in French