Reps OKRs for second half of 2019

Here is the list of the OKRs (objective and Key Results) that the Reps Council has set for the second half of 2019
Objective 1: By the end of 2019, Reps are feeling informed and are more confident to contribute to Mozilla initiatives
- KR1: More activities related to MDM campaigns are reported on reps portal (30% more reporting)
- KR2: 10% of inactive Reps are getting reactivated via the campaigns
- KR3: 3 communities that haven’t participated before in campaigns are now joining campaigns regularly
- KR4: Reps report feeling more involved in the program (success increase of 20%)
- KR5: More than 80% of the reps are reporting that they know what MDM is about
- KR6: More than 70% reps are voting in autumn elections
- KR7: More than 50% of reps are sharing feedback on surveys about the program
Objective 2: By the end of 2019, Reps have skills that allow them to be local leaders
- KR1: Due to the skills that the Reps have obtained, they now contribute to a 20% increase on campaigns contributions
- KR2: 80% of mentors are reporting that are ready to lead their mentees due to the new mentor training they got (⅘ satisfaction rate)
- KR3: 90% of the new onboarded Reps are reporting that are ready to become local leaders in their community due to their onboarding training
Objective 3: By the end of 2019, MDMs recognize Reps as local community builders / helpers
- KR1: 10% more bugs reported for budget / swag (filing on behalf of the community)
- KR2: [on hold] when the MDM portal is ready, 80% of the leaders of the communities join Reps
Let us know what you think by leaving feedback on the comments.
No comments yet
Post a comment