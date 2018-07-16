H2 2018 Reps Plan for the Council

This blogpost was authored by Daniele Scasciafratte

What we have done

In the first half of the year, our focus was to align the program with Mission Driven Mozillians and prepare the mandatory Reps onboarding course to ensure it aligns with the D&I work. We have also started improving the understanding of issues of different Reps roles like Mentors and Alumni.

We also worked on administration issues like the transition of inactive Reps to Alumni, the cleanup of old Reps applications still open after years and wrong mentors assigned to profiles and the improvement of our reporting system. Last but not least, we moved to the creation of expertise teams that took over everyday work day tasks from the Council (newsletter and onboarding).

We’ve chosen to split our ideas and tasks in 3 different areas for the next half of the year (with percentage):

Prepare the ground for Mission Driven Mozillians: 45%

Visible wins: 45%

Miscellaneous: 10%

Prepare the ground for Mission Driven Mozillians

The Reps program is working to prepare the ground for Mission Driven Mozillians and there are different tasks and issues to face for that.

The most important point for the Reps Council is the Roles of Reps inside the communities. We know that in Mozilla there are a lot of international communities, local community and project specific communities, and we need to understand and be ready to support all of them.

We gathered different ideas that we will investigate soon:

Role of Reps Update all the Reps about the last updates of the Mission Driven Mozillians program Understanding and agreement on Leadership Agreement Start conversations on where Reps belong/Reps Role We are already working on: Restart Newsletter with a new team Discussion about migrating the Reps mailing list to Discourse Create courses for various roles Review Team and Mentors already have a course We are working on a new onboarding course Skills criteria for various roles Every role has a skillset and we are working to improve them as requirements

Mozilla Groups (MDM) How they fit inside the Reps program This is an experiment and we need to understand how the program can fit to be part of this initiative

Onboarding New SOPs for various roles/teams We updated SOPs in the past and we need to define where we need to update them Courses inside the program Few roles have courses but for Reps we need to define if we can do general courses or if we can find them already available CPG Alignment (update the Reps with updated CPG information, add it as mandatory part to the onboarding course)



Visible wins

The program also needs to be more visible inside Mozilla and the others communities, so we’ve chosen to focus on 3 different areas:

Communication Discover new areas where Reps are missing There are a lot of communities where we don’t have a large representation or there is no interest Reps news to all Mozilla Share what Reps are doing, for example during the Weekly Monday Project Call

Statistics Showcase events inside Mozilla Improve the sharing of statistics about what volunteers are doing

Campaigns Plan for more than 3 weeks out Let the community be aware of a new campaign in advice Pocket involvement Part of Mozilla but there is no involvement of volunteers right now Create an event asset repository Events often require the same resources such as graphics or links, we need to gather them



Miscellaneous

The last area that we chose are the miscellaneous ideas, something that does not block the program’s goals but can improve it, at the same time this has low priority:

Improving mentee/mentors relationship

Improving understanding of Alumni role

Improve reps-tweet social usage

Style guidelines for the community

Reporting activities Encourage Reps to report activities Without reports it’s difficult to do data-driven decisions Understand issues Reps face with reporting



This list of ideas will be evaluated in the next quarters by the Council and as usual we are open to feedback!