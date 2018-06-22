Rep of the Month – May 2018

Please join us in congratulating Prathamesh Chavan, our Rep of the Month for May 2018!

Prathamesh is from Pune, India and works as a Technical Support Engineer at Red Hat. From his very early days in the Mozilla community, Prathamesh used his excellect people skills to spread the community to different colleges and to evangelise many of the upcoming projects, products and Mozilla initiatives. Prathamesh is also a very resourceful person. Due to this, he did a great job at organizing some great events at Pune and creare many new Mozilla Clubs across the city there.

As a Mozilla Reps Council member, Prathamesh has done some great work and has shown great leadership skills. He is always proactive in sharing important updates with the bigger community as well as raising his hand at every new initiative.

Thanks Prathamesh, keep rocking the Open Web!

Please congratulate him by heading over to the Discourse topic.