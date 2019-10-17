Reps of the Month – September 2019

Please join us in congratulating our Reps of the Month for September 2019, Jyotsna Gupta and David Gonzalez Blanchard

Jyotsna is a Mozilla Rep and a Tech Speaker from Bangalore, India. The majority of her contributions goes to Add-ons, from building PrivateX to being an Add-ons Content Reviewer and a judge in the Firefox Quantum Extensions Challenge. She was also highlighted as a Friend of Add-ons in the last quarter of 2018 on the Add-ons blog. Besides all this, she mentored new extension developers in her local community and joined the Featured Extensions Advisory Board.

More recently she joined the Mozilla Tech Speakers Program through which she frequently speaks about cross-browser extension development at various events and conferences. She aims to hone her public and tech speaking skills to help and collaborate with open source developers and communities.

David has been a member of the Nicaraguan Mozilla Community since 2010 and a Mozilla Rep since 2011, the year in which the community began to participate and share knowledge related to the web and Mozilla. Since then he has supported different activities to promote openness on the web and everything related to the community both in Nicaragua and the rest of Central American countries.

He has collaborated giving talks, workshops, organizing activities with the aim of unifying the communities of Mozilla Central America. He is currently promoting the development of video games, virtual reality with WebVR, Rust, and Common Voice. His main interest is to share knowledge about software development and promote a web accessible to all. The most recent activity he participated in was Mozilla Activate 2019 in Nicaragua where they talked about different topics related to Mozilla Activate and about innovation on the web.

Congratulations and keep rocking the open web!