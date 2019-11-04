Rep of the Month – October 2019

Please join us in congratulating Shina Dhingra, Rep of the Month for October 2019!

Shina is from Pune, Maharashtra, India. Her journey started with the Mozilla Pune community while she was in college in 2017, with Localization in Hindi and quality assurance bugs.

She’s been an active contributor to the community and since then has helped a lot of newcomers in their onboarding and helping them understand better what the Mozilla Community is all about.

She joined the Reps Program in February 2019 and since then she has actively participated and contributed to Common Voice, A-Frame, Localization, Add-ons, and other Open Source Contributions. She built her own project as a mentee under the Open Leaders Program, and will be organizing and hosting her own cohort called “Healthier AI” which she launched at MozFest this year.

Congratulations and keep rocking the open web!

To congratulate her, please head over to Discourse!