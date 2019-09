Please join us in congratulating Bhuvana Meenakshi Koteeswaran, Rep of the Month for July 2019!

Bhuvana is from Salem, India. She joined the Reps program at the end of 2017 and since then she has been involved with Virtual and Augmented Reality projects.

Bhuvana has recently held talks about WebXR at FOSSCon India and BangPypers. In October she will be a Space Wrangler at the Mozilla Festival in London.

Congratulations and keep rocking the open web!