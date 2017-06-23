New Council Members – Spring 2017

We are very happy to announce that our new council members are already onboarded and working on their focus areas.

We are also extremely happy with the participation we had for these elections as for the first time we had the record number of 12 nominees and 215 (75% of the body) have voted.

Welcome Ankit, Daniele, Elio, Faye, and Flore, we are very excited to have you onboard.

Here are the areas that each of the new council members will work on:

Flore – Resources

Faye – Coaching

Ankit -Activate

Elio – Communications

Daniele – onboarding

Of course they will also all co-work with the old council members on the program’s strategy and implementation bringing the Reps Program forward.

Also I would like to thank and send #mozlove to Adriano, Ioana, Rara and Faisal for all their hard work during their term as Reps Councils Members. Your work has been impactful and appreciated and we can’t thank you enough.

The Mozilla Reps Council is the governing body of the Mozilla Reps Program. It provides the general vision of the program and oversees day-to-day operations globally. Currently, 7 volunteers and 2 paid staff sit on the council. Find out more on the Reps wiki.

Don’t forget to congratulate the new Council members on the Discourse topic!