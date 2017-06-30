Rep of the Month – June 2017

Please join us in congratulating Mehul Patel, our Rep of the Month for June 2017!
Mehul is an highly motivated Rep from India supporting and enabling many Mozillians in the region of Pune, Nashik and Gujrat.
Mehul, keep rocking the open web!
Please join us in congratulating Mehul Patel, our Rep of the Month for June 2017!
Mehul is an highly motivated Rep from India supporting and enabling many Mozillians in the region of Pune, Nashik and Gujrat.
Mehul, keep rocking the open web!
No responses yet
Post a comment