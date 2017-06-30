Rep of the Month – June 2017

Please join us in congratulating Mehul Patel, our Rep of the Month for June 2017!

Mehul is an highly motivated Rep from India supporting and enabling many Mozillians in the region of Pune, Nashik and Gujrat.

He is also a campus club advisory board member helping shaping the new activities for students. His recent activities include conducting the first phase of the Rain of Rust campaign which mobilized Mozillians around Rust across various parts of India.

Mehul, keep rocking the open web!