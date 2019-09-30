Rep of the Month – August 2019

Please join us in congratulating Yamama Shakaa, our Rep of the Month for August 2019!

Yamama is from Nablus, Palestine. She is a teacher and has become a very active Mozillian, she joined the Reps program in November 2018 and is also part of the Mozilla Tech Speaker program. She keeps contributing deeply in the program as Reps Resources member.

She also contributes a lot to WebVR, A-frame, and Common Voice. Like many teachers around the world she inspires many people – especially school girls in her region by teaching them how to solve problems through lines of code.

Congratulations and keep rocking the open web!