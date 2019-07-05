Rep of the Month – June 2019

Please join us in congratulating Pranshu Khanna, Rep of the Month for June 2019!

Pranshu is from Surat, Gujarat, India. His journey started with a Connected Devices workshop in 2016, since then he’s been a super active contributor and a proud Mozillian. He joined the Reps Program in March 2019 and has been instrumental ever since.

In addition to that, he’s been one of the most active Reps in his region since he joined the program. He has worked to get his local community, Mozilla Gujarat, to meet very regularly and contribute to Common Voice, BugHunter, Localization, SUMO, A-Frame, Add-ons, and Open Source Contribution. He’s an active contributor and a maintainer of the OpenDesign Repository and frequently contributes to the Mozilla India & Mozilla Gujarat Social Channels.

Congratulations and keep rocking the open web!

To congratulate Pranshu, please head over to Discourse!