Decommissioning of the Mozilla Reps Program

There is no easy way to do this without bits of sadness, but also accomplishments and happiness while looking back at all the things this program succeeded at building. After much careful consideration and evaluation, with the most profound sense of gratitude, we have decided that it is time to retire the program. The Mozilla Reps program was initially built with the aim of bringing structure to the local regional communities and helping people find their way to how they can help Mozilla. In the last few years, we have seen that communities tend to get organized based on products and interests not necessarily connected to each other. We believe that it makes sense to go where those communities are and address their needs and a program that provides a large number of alternative options brings less value.

The Mozilla Reps program has been the beating heart of our community, igniting passion, and driving positive change across the globe. You have championed the cause of the open web and Mozilla’s mission like none other through your unwavering commitment and boundless enthusiasm. From organizing inspirational events that brought communities closer together, to educating on web literacy and digital empowerment, your impact has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and passion that Mozilla Reps have demonstrated in advancing Mozilla’s mission. We will want to celebrate this remarkable impact of the Mozilla Reps program, through its 12 years of existence, and we will share steps on how to share your stories, memories, and reflections with us. Together, we will create a tapestry of gratitude, honoring the incredible journey we have shared.

We do express our heartfelt gratitude to all the Mozilla Reps who have dedicated their time, energy, and passion to the program over the years. As we say farewell to this cherished program, we want you to know that your contributions have left an indelible mark on the world. Together, we have built a legacy of change that will resonate far beyond the boundaries of this program. The friendships forged, the knowledge shared, and the dreams kindled will forever remain as beacons of hope guiding us towards a more inclusive, open, and safer internet for all.

What Does This Mean for Current Mozilla Reps?

As of 01/09/2023, the Mozilla Reps will be a retired program. We will follow up with all logistics transition and closing during this month but we will consider it close. If you have an activity going on, please close it by the end of the month.

Staying Connected

While the Mozilla Reps program is being decommissioned, we want to assure you that your connections and your direct contributions to product teams stay the same. You can continue your work within Code, L10n, SUMO, AMO, MDN, Thunderbird, Hubs, Common Voice, Connect, and many other projects that we foster under Mozilla.

As we move forward, we want to emphasize that this decision does not diminish the value we place on the contributions of our volunteers. Mozilla remains committed to fostering a strong and vibrant volunteer community, and we will continue to provide alternative opportunities for contribution and collaboration. Its mission remains unchanged. We are still committed to building a better internet for everyone, and we will continue to do so through our other programs and new initiatives. I am more than sure you will champion many of them, with as much impact as you did as Reps. We count on your support as we navigate this change together.

Once a Mozillian, always a Mozillian!

Thank you for all your hard work, creativity, and passion! We’ll be forever impressed by what we achieved as a community!

[This is a repost of the original announcement made by Ioana Chiorean on Discourse]