Reps OKRs – First half of the year 2019

Here are the OKRs for the first half of the year:

Objective 1: Reps are the bridge between their local communities (Mozilla or other local open source communities) and the Mozilla contribution opportunities



Key Result 1.1: 60% of Reps have a connection with another open source community (as a result of our community connection training)

70% of Reps have gathered data about the interests of their community

Objective 2: Mozilla projects reach out to Reps as gateway to community engagement



Key Result 2.1: 200 employees say they know about the Reps program’s purpose (Implementation hint: We aim for an All Hands Lightning Talk and being featured in the tl:dr newsletter with an update about the program)

Key Result 2.2: Reps collaborate with two new functional teams

Objective 3: Reps feel more involved in the program



Key Result 3.1: As a result of the mobilizing activities of the Reps we are able to connect 50% of campaign outcomes to their mobilizing efforts

Objective 4: External, non-Mozilla entities identify the Reps program as a connector to the broader Mozilla community



Key Result 4.1: External open source communities are informed about 2019 Reps plans with two publications

Key Result 4.2: By updating the Reps description in all resources to reflect the current purpose of the program more people could explain the purpose of the Reps program

Objective 5: Existing Reps and new applicants understand the resources we provide —



Key Result 5.1: we have less questions by new Reps on understanding the community coordinator role (Implementation hint: Document resources on what we provide)

Objective 6: We understand what is missing for the Reps Program to enable personal growth

