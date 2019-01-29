Reps OKRs – First half of the year 2019

Here are the OKRs for the first half of the year:
Objective 1: Reps are the bridge between their local communities (Mozilla or other local open source communities) and the Mozilla contribution opportunities
- Key Result 1.1: 60% of Reps have a connection with another open source community (as a result of our community connection training)
- Key Result 1.2: 70% of Reps have gathered data about the interests of their community
Objective 2: Mozilla projects reach out to Reps as gateway to community engagement
- Key Result 2.1: 200 employees say they know about the Reps program’s purpose (Implementation hint: We aim for an All Hands Lightning Talk and being featured in the tl:dr newsletter with an update about the program)
- Key Result 2.2: Reps collaborate with two new functional teams
Objective 3: Reps feel more involved in the program
- Key Result 3.1: As a result of the mobilizing activities of the Reps we are able to connect 50% of campaign outcomes to their mobilizing efforts
Objective 4: External, non-Mozilla entities identify the Reps program as a connector to the broader Mozilla community
- Key Result 4.1: External open source communities are informed about 2019 Reps plans with two publications
- Key Result 4.2: By updating the Reps description in all resources to reflect the current purpose of the program more people could explain the purpose of the Reps program
Objective 5: Existing Reps and new applicants understand the resources we provide —
- Key Result 5.1: we have less questions by new Reps on understanding the community coordinator role (Implementation hint: Document resources on what we provide)
Objective 6: We understand what is missing for the Reps Program to enable personal growth
- Key Result 6.1: 50% of Reps have reported what the Reps program helped them to do in terms of community building and personal growth
- Key Result 6.2: We identified 3 new personal growth area opportunities we want to provide
