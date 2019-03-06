Rep of the Month – November 2018

Please join us in congratulating Viswaprasath KS, our Rep of the Month for November 2018!

Viswaprasath KS, also know as iamvp7, is a long time Mozillian from India who joined the Mozilla Rep program in June 2013. By profession he works as a software developer. He initially started contributing with designs and SUMO (Army of Awesome). He was also part of Firefox Student Ambassador E-Board and helped students to build exciting Firefox OS apps. In May 2014 he became one of the Firefox OS app reviewers.

Currently he is an active Mozilla TechSpeaker and loves to evangelise about WebExtensions and Progressive Web Apps. He has been an inspiration to many and loves to keep working towards a better web. He has worked extensively on Rust and WebExtensions, conducting many informative sessions on these topics recently. Together with other Mozillians he also wrote “Building Browser Extension”.

Thanks Viswaprasath, keep rocking the Open Web!

To congratulate him, please head over to Discourse!