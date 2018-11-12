New Council Members – Fall 2018 Elections

We are very happy to announce that our 2 new Council members Monica Bonilla and Yofie Setiawan are fully on-boarded and already working moving the Mozilla Reps program forward. A warm welcome from all of us. We we are very excited to have you and can’t wait to build the program together.

Of course we would like to thank a lot the 2 outgoing members: Mayur Patil and Prathamesh Chavan. You have worked extremely hard to move the program forward and your input and strategic thinking have inspired the rest of the Reps.

The Mozilla Reps Council is the governing body of the Mozilla Reps Program. It provides the general vision of the program and oversees day-to-day operations globally. Currently, 7 volunteers and 2 paid staff sit on the council. Find out more on the Reps wiki.