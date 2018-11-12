Rep of the Month – October 2018

Please join us in congratulating Tim Maks van den Broek, our Rep of the Month for October 2018!

Tim is one of our most active members in the Dutch community. During his 15+ years as a Mozilla Volunteer he has touched many parts of the Project. More recently his focus is on user support and he is active in our Reps Onboarding team.

On the Onboarding Team he dedicates time for new Reps joining the project to ensure a smooth process in getting to know our processes and work… He is also helping the Participation Systems team in operationalizing (i.e. bug fixing) identity and access management at Mozilla (shortly known as IAM login system).

To congratulate him, please head over to the Discourse topic!