Mozilla Reps

Program updates and news from the global Mozilla Reps network.
Categories: Uncategorized

New Council members – 2019 Spring elections

No responses yet

We are very happy to announce that our 5 new Council members are are fully on-boarded and already working moving the Mozilla Reps program forward.

In more detail here are the subjects that they will work on:

Of course we would like to thank our outgoing Reps council members Daniele, Manel and Oarabile for all their contributions during their last year in the program.

The Mozilla Reps Council is the governing body of the Mozilla Reps Program. It provides the general vision of the program and oversees day-to-day operations globally. Currently, 7 volunteers and 2 paid staff sit on the council. Find out more on the Reps wiki.

 

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *