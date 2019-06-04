New Council members – 2019 Spring elections

We are very happy to announce that our 5 new Council members are are fully on-boarded and already working moving the Mozilla Reps program forward.

In more detail here are the subjects that they will work on:

Mayur Patil: Campaigns engagement and Newsletter work

Yuliana Jimenez: improving the onboarding experience

Prathamesh Chavan: Reaching out to external entities

Shahid Farooqui: Reps value proposition

Irvin Chen: will continue his work on bridging the local communities with the program

Of course we would like to thank our outgoing Reps council members Daniele, Manel and Oarabile for all their contributions during their last year in the program.

The Mozilla Reps Council is the governing body of the Mozilla Reps Program. It provides the general vision of the program and oversees day-to-day operations globally. Currently, 7 volunteers and 2 paid staff sit on the council. Find out more on the Reps wiki.