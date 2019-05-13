Rep of the Month – April 2019

Please join us in congratulating Lidya Christina, Rep of the Month for April 2019!

Lidya Christina is from Jakarta, Indonesia. Her contribution in SUMO event in 2016 lead her into a proud Mozillian, an active contributor of Mozilla Indonesia and last March 2019 she joined the Reps program.

In addition to that, she’s also a key member that oversees the day to day operational work in Mozilla Community space Jakarta, while at the same time regularly organizing localization event and actively participating in campaigns like Firefox 66 Support Mozilla Sprint, Firefox Fights for you, Become a dark funnel detective and Common Voice sprints.

Congratulations and keep rocking the open web!

To congratulate Lidya, please head over to Discourse!