Rep of the Month – April 2018

Please join us in congratulating David Ross, our Rep of the Month for April 2018!

David is a Mozillian living the UK and active in a lot of different Mozilla projects. In his day job he is building an Open Source Fitness platform. You might have seen him at the past few MozFests in London. Last year he did a great job wrangling the Privacy&Security space.

In the past few months David has organized several MozCoffees in London as well as online meetings for the London community. This is part of an effort to re-activate the UK

community he took on. David likes to plan ahead and he already has 7 upcoming activities he is going to participate at, including an event in summer of 2019 (that’s not a typo)! Last but not least he was a nominee for the recent Council election.

Thanks David, keep rocking the Open Web!

Head over to discourse to congratulate him!