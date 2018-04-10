Rep of the Month – March 2018

Please join us in congratulating Md Shahbaz Alam, our Rep of the Month for March 2018!

Shahbaz is a Full Stack Developer and Tech Evangelist by profession. He loves to talk about WebVR and auth0, he single-handedly created a Mozilla community in his home town Ranchi once he moved there. He is a Reps Mentor, Reps Resource member and community builder and loves traveling, cooking, organizing/speaking at events/conferences.

Recently Shahbaz has been speaking at Virtual Reality @ Hackfest in Dhanbad as well as at FootPrintsX8. He also organized Rust hack MITS. You can also read more about his contributions in 2017 in his blog post.

Thank you Shahbaz, keep rocking the open Web!

Head over to Discourse to congratulate him!