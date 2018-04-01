Reps of the Month – February 2018

Please join us in congratulating Ziggy Maes and Anthony Maton, our Reps of the Month for February 2018!

Ziggy

Ziggy is a long time Mozillian that is involved in organizing our presence at FOSDEM or managing the volunteers at the Mozilla Festival. Together with Anthony he started working on both finding speakers for the DevRoom but also to be sure we have a good presence at the booth too. This work was spread around 3 months so we are definitely grateful for their effort.

Anthony

Anthony is pretty fresh in the Reps role but he has been a Mozillian for a long time now. Part of he Belgium community, he engages with the Francophone community at the same. His latest big effort was organizing Mozilla’s activities at FOSDEM together with Ziggy, both the call for speakers for the DevRoom and our presence at the booth during those two days.

Thank you Ziggy and Anthony, keep rocking the open Web!

Join us in congratulating them on Discourse!