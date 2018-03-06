New Review Team Member 2018

Hi amazing Reps!

We’re so very happy to announce the new Review Team members who have just been officially on boarded. Welcome Michael, Pushpita, Jason, and Arturo to the team!

The Review Team is a specialized group responsible in reviewing and approving or rejecting every budget requests made by Mozilla Reps. This team is working in close coordination and supervision of Reps Council. The new Review Team will replace the old members and team up with the 3 remaining members to continue the work for a year. You can check more information about The Review Team in this wiki page.

Last but not least, I would also like to thank and appreciate the previous Review Team members Dian Ina, Priyanka, Faisal, and Flore for all their contribution for the past year in the Review Team. Your contribution & dedication has been a great help for the program so far. We can’t thank you enough for that.

Please join me to congratulate all of them on the Discourse topic!