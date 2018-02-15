Reps On-boarding Team

As you already know from our discourse topic, we have created an Onboarding Screening Team.

The scope of this team is to help on evaluating the new applications to the Reps program by helping the Reps Council on this process.

In January we opened a call for the new team members on https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/do-you-want-join-the-onboarding-screening-team/24497

We were happily surprised with the number of applications we’ve got.

After a month the Reps Council has voted and has chosen the new members. Those are:

On behalf of the Reps Council (and part of this team) I want to say thank you to the previous team that worked on 9 rounds of screening with evaluation of 39 applications.

These amazing people are:

The new team will start to work soon (we have about 10 applications in queue) with the help of a Reps Council Member that will be focused on communications between applicants and the evaluation of this team.

If you want to congratulate your fellows Reps you can do it in this thread:

https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/welcome-to-the-new-onboarding-screening-team-2018-1/25665

More updates are coming so stay tuned!