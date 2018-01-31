Rep of the Month – January 2018

Please join us in congratulating Cynthia Pereira, our Reps of the Month for January 2018!

Cynthia is digital communications strategist and front-end developer with expertise on technical consulting, user and staff training and customer service in IT and Telecom segments. She has been a part of the Mozilla community for a long time and and her work has made a big push into Mozilla’s mission through local community efforts.

Cynthia’s main work around Mozilla is in the L10n as manager for pt-BR language, Mozilla Community Web Services, Social Media for Firefox Brazil and as a Mozilla Rep in Brazil. She loves empower, motivate and hear people to design goals and reach metrics that help to build a better community to all. Currently she is conducting a QA project within the l10n project and in the coming months she will invest her time and talent to help projects like the Internet Health Report, WoMoz (D & I) and the Glass Room Experience.

Thank you Cynthia, keep rocking the open Web!

Join us in congratulating her on Discourse.