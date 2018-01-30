Rep of the Month – December 2017

Please join us in congratulating Bala Subramaniyan and Jayesh Katta Ramalingaiah, our Reps of the Month for December 2017!

Bala

Bala, a Rep in Warangal, India, has been contributing to Mozilla for more than 5 years.

(Bala with Jeff at a l10n workshop)

He has been committed as Regional Ambassador and Mentee in the Campus Club and Firefox Student Ambassador programs for the past few years, helping bring in many students into the Mozilla world. He focused his effort on L10n projects in the last couple months for the Tamil language, joining a L10n workshop, contributing to Warangal meetup and the Add-ons hack sprint.

Check out Bala’s blog post about the L10n workshop.

Jayesh

Jayesh is a full stack Software developer by profession and a tech speaker, Reps Mentor in the Mozilla Community.

During the last months, Jayesh has been highly involved as a tech speaker at many events evangelising about Rust throughout India. He is playing a key role in the region of Mumbai and has organized a Rust Meetup With Mozilla Staff Member Nicholas and Aadhar – Right to Privacy in India with Jochai Ben-Avie. He is highly supportive in bringing in new people and guiding them into the community.

Thank you Bala and Jayesh, keep rocking the open Web!

Join us on Discourse to congratulate them!