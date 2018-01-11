Reps Council at Austin

TL;DR

The All Hands is a special time of the year where Mozilla employees along with core volunteers gather for a week of many meetings and brainstorming. The All Hands Wiki page has more information about the general setting. During the All Hands, the Reps Council participated in the Open Innovation meetings as well as had meetings about what 2018 planning. One of our main topics was about the Mission Driven Mozillians proposal.

Hot Topics

As you already know, we asked in the past for your input on discourse (if you’re not already subscribed to the Reps category, maybe now it’s the right moment)

Before we start with the recap of the week, we would like to say thank you to the Reps that left feedbacks on that thread (Felipe, Edoardo and André) but also all to the Mozillians on https://discourse.mozilla.org/t/mission-driven-mozillians-volunteer-leadership-principles-practices/22386/ that left their feedbacks too.

These suggestions were very important and on shaping the document that will be available soon (we had more discussions during the All Hands so the new revised version is not yet ready).

Mission Driven Mozillians was the major topic on the Reps Council meetings. After consulting the results of Communities and Contributors Qualitative Survey we shaped the following questions. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1whJ6cyR-zozeMdEjtuvQTitSpz5T6bsy44AP0I7f6Y4/edit):

Is the Reps program really a representative of all the mozillian communities?

How does the program need to evolve to engage more with our members?

How can we get new Reps to join the new Coach and Resources initiatives?

How can we improve the use of the report tool by our Reps?

Plans for 2018

Moving forward, our plan is to deep dive into those because and also start acting on them.

The council also highly engaged with the Leadership proposal (that had a high priority) since it will be the base on how Mozilla communities will be shaped in the near future and will of course influence our program.

Open by Design was the motto of this All Hands during all the meetings inside Open Innovation, but also across the organization. You see Mozilla has a strong value that the other IT companies don’t have: the community.

One of the most curious and interesting, for the purpose of openness, thing is the ability to access official Mozilla Slack channels for all the mozillians with NDA to. This support enables the volunteers to be able to communicate directly with the employees. And Yes, as Reps you have already signed the NDA so you can access without problems the various channels!