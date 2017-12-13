New Council Members – Autumn 2017

We are very happy to announce our 2 new council members Prathamesh Chavan and Mayur Patil are fully onboarded and already working moving the Mozilla Reps program forward.

Of course we would like to thank a lot the 2 outcoming members: Michael Kohler and Alex Lakatos.

Michael and Alex: you have worked extremely hard to move the program forward and your input and strategic thinking have inspired the rest of the Reps.

Prathamesh and Mayur: a warm welcome. We we are very excited to have you and can’t wait to build the program together.

The Mozilla Reps Council is the governing body of the Mozilla Reps Program. It provides the general vision of the program and oversees day-to-day operations globally. Currently, 7 volunteers and 2 paid staff sit on the council. Find out more on the Reps wiki.

Don’t forget to congratulate the new Council members on the Discourse topic!