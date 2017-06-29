Join us on our research trip to learn more about Conscious Choosers!

Atlanta! Kansas City! Austin! Are you interested in helping us make the Internet more healthy, open and accessible?

The Mozilla Audience Insights team, with the help of our good friend and researcher Roberta Tassi, and the remote support of information designers Giorgio Uboldi and Matteo Azzi, will be visiting your cities to understand more about Conscious Choosers – a group of people whose commitment to clear values and beliefs are driving their behavior and choices in terms of brands, companies and organizations they support and use. We would like to learn more about their experiences and the role that the internet and technology play in their life. This is an important group for Mozilla to understand because we believe people who think this way can also help us with our mission to keep the Internet open, accessible and healthy.

We would love to meet folks in person in:

Atlanta: July 11 – July 14, 2017

Kansas City: July 15 – July 19, 2017

Austin: July 20 – July 25, 2017

A few options to participate:

# Are you interested in meeting in person and contributing to the conversation with other people in the community?

Join us for a group discussion on the role of the Internet in our daily life, as individuals and societies, and why it’s important to keep it healthy.

# Are you a group of volunteers, a community or a non-profit organization that promotes some sort of activism and are targeting the Conscious Chooser audience as well?

We would like to come visit you and know more about what you do at the local level.

# Do you know your city and community well and want to learn more about human-centered design?

Join us as a local guide and participate in the whole research process. You’ll get to experience a real field activity and synthesis with an expert team of designers and researchers.

If you answered yes to any of the above, or if you know anyone who fits the description, please reach us at audience_insights@mozilla.com

One more possibility:

# Are you someone who has strong personal values and beliefs and you expect the companies you support to have the same standards? Have you rejected a brand because you do not believe in their company values and business practices? Do you carefully research a product and company before you purchase?

Join us for individual interviews and help us better understand the values that drive your decisions and the motivations behind them.

We believe a healthy Internet is diverse and inclusive, so we would like to connect with a diverse group of participants. If you’re interested, start by filling out this form, so we can learn a little bit about you. We will handle your information as described in the our Privacy Policy and will delete your information if you are not selected as a participant. We will contact you by July 22 if you have been selected.

For those who are not located in these US cities, you can participate in the discussion online on GitHub.

If we encounter an interesting nugget during our discussion, we will be sure to post it to try and gather more thoughts from you all!

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us at: audience_insights@mozilla.com.