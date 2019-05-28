A glimpse of what’s to come.

Today we’re presenting new brand marks for Firefox Monitor and Firefox Lockwise. Lockwise? Yes, that’s the official name for the service we’d nicknamed “Lockbox” during its product development phase. The new icons are meant to signal the functions these apps perform. Firefox Monitor, which helps you discover if your email address has been part of a data breach and can alert you about further breaches, is represented by a magnifying glass. Firefox Lockwise, which provides an easy way to store your Firefox passwords and protect your data, suggests both a lock and a profile. The marks reinforce that all of our Firefox products and services help you keep your personal life private.

If you’ve been wondering whatever happened to the Firefox brand identity work we shared in this space last year, and whether System 1 or System 2 prevailed, these new icons offer a clue. They are not the whole story. We’ll be unveiling an evolved Firefox brand the week of June 10th, so please stay tuned. We look forward to hearing what you think.