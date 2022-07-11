What’s up with SUMO – July

Hi everybody,

There is a lot going on in Q2 but we also accomplished many things too! I hope you’re able to celebrate what you’ve contributed and let’s move forward to Q3 with renewed energy and excitement!

Welcome note and shout-outs

Welcome kaie, alineee, lisah9333, and Denys. Thanks for joining the KB world.

Thanks to Paul, Infinity, Anokhi, Noah, Wes, and many others for supporting Firefox users in the iOS platform.

Shout-outs to Kaio Duarte for doing a great job on being a social support moderator.

Congratulations to YongHan for getting both the l10n and forum badge in 2022. Keep up the good work!

Community news

You should be able to watch the scrum meeting without NDA requirement by now. Subscribe to the AirMozilla folder if you haven’t already, so you will get notifications each time we added a new recording.

How is our localization community is doing? Check out the result of the SUMO localization audit that we did in Q2. You can also watch the recording of my presentation at the previous community meeting in June.

Are you enthusiastic about helping people? We need more contributors for social and mobile support!

Are you a Thunderbird contributor? We need you!

Say hi to Ryan Johnson, our latest addition to the CX team!

Catch up

Watch the monthly community call if you haven’t. Learn more about what’s new in June! Reminder: Don’t hesitate to join the call in person if you can. We try our best to provide a safe space for everyone to contribute. You’re more than welcome to lurk in the call if you don’t feel comfortable turning on your video or speaking up. If you feel shy to ask questions during the meeting, feel free to add your questions on the contributor forum in advance, or put them in our Matrix channel, so we can answer them during the meeting.

To catch up on product releases update, please watch the recording of the Customer Experience scrum meeting from AirMozilla.

Consider subscribe to Firefox Daily Digest to get daily updates about Firefox from across different platforms.

Also, check out SUMO Engineering Board to see what the platform team is currently doing.

Community stats

KB

KB pageviews (*)

* KB pageviews number is a total of KB pageviews for /en-US/ only

Month Page views Vs previous month May 2022 7,921,342 3.19% Jun 2022 7,787,739 -1.69%

Top 5 KB contributors in the last 90 days:

KB Localization

Top 10 locales based on total page views

Locale May 2022 pageviews (*) Jun 2022 pageviews (*) Localization progress (per Jul, 11)(**) de 7.93% 7.94% 97% zh-CN 6.86% 6.69% 100% fr 6.22% 6.17% 89% es 6.28% 5.93% 29% pt-BR 5.26% 4.80% 52% ru 4.03% 4.00% 77% ja 3.75% 3.63% 46% zh-TW 2.07% 2.26% 4% It 2.31% 2.20% 100% pl 1.97% 1.96% 87%

* Locale pageviews is an overall pageviews from the given locale (KB and other pages) ** Localization progress is the percentage of localized article from all KB articles per locale

Top 5 localization contributors in the last 90 days:

Forum Support

Forum stats

Top 5 forum contributors in the last 90 days:

Social Support

Channel Total incoming conv Conv interacted Resolution rate May 2022 376 222 53.30% Jun 2022 319 177 53.04%

Top 5 Social Support contributors in the past 2 months:

Kaio Duarte Bithiah K Magno Reis Christophe Villeneuve Felipe Koji

Play Store Support

Channel May 2022 Jun 2022 Total priority review Total reviews replied Total priority review Total reviews replied Firefox for Android 570 474 648 465 Firefox Focus for Android 267 52 236 39 Firefox Klar Android 4 1 3 0

Top 5 Play Store contributors in the past 2 months:

Paul Wright

Tim Maks

Kaio Duarte

Felipe Koji

Selim Şumlu

Product updates

Useful links: