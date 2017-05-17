Working Together Towards a more Secure Internet through VEP Reform

Today, Mozilla sent a letter to Congress expressing support for an important bill has just been introduced: the Protecting Our Ability to Counter Hacking Act (PATCH Act). You can read more in this post from Denelle Dixon.

This bill focuses on a relatively unknown, but critical, piece of the U.S. government’s responsibility to secure our internet infrastructure: the Vulnerabilities Equities Process (VEP). The VEP is the government’s process for reviewing and coordinating the disclosure of vulnerabilities to folks who write code – like us – who can fix them in the software and hardware we all use (you can learn more about what we know here). However, the VEP is not codified in law, and lacks transparency and reporting on both the process policymakers follow and the considerations they take into account. The PATCH Act would address these gaps.

The cyberattack over the last week – using the WannaCry exploit from the latest Shadow Brokers release, and exploiting unpatched Windows computers – only emphasizes the need to work together and make sure that we’re all as secure as we can be. As we said earlier this week, these exploits might have been shared with Microsoft by the NSA – and that would be the right way to handle an exploit like this. If the government has exploits that have been compromised, they must disclose them to software companies before they can be used widely putting users at risk. The lack of transparency around the government’s decision-making processes points to the importance of codifying and improving the Vulnerabilities Equities Process.

We’ve said before – many times – how important it is to work together to protect cybersecurity. Reforming the VEP is one key component of that shared responsibility, ensuring that the U.S. government shares vulnerabilities that put swaths of the internet at risk. The process was conceived in 2010 to improve our collective cybersecurity, and implemented in 2014 after the Heartbleed vulnerability put most of the internet at risk (for more information, take a look at this timeline). It’s time to take the next step and put this process into statute.

Last year, we wrote about five important reforms to the VEP we believe are necessary:

All security vulnerabilities should go through the VEP.

All relevant federal agencies involved in the VEP should work together using a standard set of criteria to ensure all risks and interests are considered.

Independent oversight and transparency into the processes and procedures of the VEP must be created.

The VEP should be placed within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with their expertise in existing coordinated vulnerability disclosure programs.

The VEP should be codified in law to ensure compliance and permanence.

Over the last year, we have seen many instances where hacking tools from the U.S. government have been posted online, and then used – by unknown adversaries – to attack users. Some of these included “zero days”, which left companies scrambling to patch their software and protect their users, without prior notice. It’s important that the government defaults to disclosing vulnerabilities, rather than hoarding them in case they become useful later. We hope they will instead work with technology companies to help protect all of us online.

The PATCH Act – introduced by Sen. Gardner, Sen. Johnson, Sen. Schatz, Rep. Farenthold, and Rep. Lieu – aims to codify and make the existing Vulnerabilities Equities Process more transparent. It’s relatively simple – a good thing, when it comes to legislation: it creates a VEP Board, housed at DHS, which will consider disclosure of vulnerabilities that some part of the government knows about. The VEP Board would make public the process and criteria they use to balance the relevant interests and risks – an important step – and publish reporting around the process. These reports would allow the public to consider whether the process is working well, without sharing classified information (saving that reporting for the relevant oversight entities). This would also make it easier to disclose vulnerabilities through DHS’ existing channels.

Mozilla looks forward to working with members of Congress on this bill, as well as others interested in VEP reform – and all the other government actors, in the U.S. and around the world, who seek to take action that would improve the security of the internet. We stand with you, ready to defend the security of the internet and its users.