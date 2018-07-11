Mozilla applauds passage of Brazilian data protection law

After nearly a decade of debate, the Brazilian Congress has just passed the Brazilian Data Protection Bill (PLC 53/2018).

As a company that has fought for strong data protection around the world, Mozilla congratulates Brazilian lawmakers on their action to protect the rights of Brazilian users. At a time when privacy is at risk like never before, this law contains critical safeguards and will act as a powerful check on both companies and the government. We believe that individual security and privacy is fundamental and cannot be treated as optional, and this is a welcome and important step toward that goal.

Mozilla’s previous statement supporting the Brazilian Data Protection Bill can be found here. The bill will now go to Brazilian President Michel Temer for his signature.