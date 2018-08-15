Open Policy & Advocacy

Categories: Data protection

Brazilian data protection is strong step forward, action needed on enforcement

Denelle Dixon

Brazil’s newly passed data protection law is a huge step forward in the protection of user privacy. It’s great to see Brazil, long a champion of digital rights, join the ranks of countries with data protection laws on the books. We are concerned, however, about President Temer’s veto of several provisions, including the Data Protection Authority. We urge the President and Brazilian policymakers to swiftly advance new legislation or policies to ensure effective enforcement of the law.

