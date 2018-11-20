Mozilla files comments on NTIA’s proposed American privacy framework

Countries around the world are considering how to protect their citizens’ data – but there continues to be a lack of comprehensive privacy protections for American internet users. But that could change. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recently proposed an outcome-based framework to consumer data privacy, reflecting internationally accepted principles for privacy and data protection. Mozilla believes that the NTIA framework represents a good start to address many of these challenges, and we offered our thoughts to help Americans realize the same protections enjoyed by users in other countries around the world (you can see all the comments that were received at the NTIA’s website).

Mozilla has always been committed to strong privacy protections, user controls, and security tools in our policies and in the open source code of our products. We are pleased that the NTIA has embraced similar considerations in its framework, including the need for user control over the collection and use of information; minimization in the collection, storage, and the use of data; and security safeguards for personal information. While we generally support these principles, we also encourage the NTIA to pursue a more granular set of outcomes to provide more guidance for covered entities.

To supplement the proposed framework, our submission encourages the NTIA to adopt the following additional recommendations to protect user privacy:

Include the explicit right to object to the processing of personal data as a core component of reasonable user control. Mandate the use of security and role-based access controls and protections against unlawful disclosures. Close the current gap in FTC oversight to cover telecommunications carriers and major non-profits that handle significant amounts of personal information. Expand FTC authority to provide the agency with the ability to make rules and impose civil penalties to deter future violations of consumer privacy. Provide the FTC with more resources and staff to better address threats in a rapidly evolving field.

In its request for comment, the NTIA stated that it believes that the United States should lead on privacy. The framework outlined by the agency represents a promising start to those efforts, and we are encouraged that the NTIA has sought the input of a broad variety of stakeholders at this pivotal juncture. But if the U.S. plans to lead on privacy, it must invest accordingly and provide the FTC with the legal tools and resources to demonstrate that commitment. Ultimately, this will lead to long-term benefits for users and internet-based businesses, providing greater certainty for data-driven entities and flexibility to address future threats.