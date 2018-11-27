Brussels Mozilla Mornings: Critically assessing the EU Terrorist Content regulation

On the morning of 12 December, Mozilla will host the first of our Brussels Mozilla Mornings series – regular breakfast meetings where we bring together policy experts, policy-makers and practitioners for insight and discussion on latest EU digital policy developments. This first session will focus on the recently-proposed EU Terrorist Content regulation.

The panel discussion will seek to unpack the Commission’s legislative proposal – what it means for the internet, users’ rights, and the fight against terrorism. The discussions will be substantive in nature, and will deal with some of the most contentious issues in the proposal, including the 60 minute takedown procedure and upload filtering obligations.

Speakers

Fanny Hidvégi, Access Now

Joris van Hoboken, Free University of Brussels

Owen Bennett, Mozilla

Moderated by Jen Baker

Logistical details

08:30-10:00

Wednesday 12 December

Radisson RED hotel, rue d’Idalie 35, Brussels

Register your attendance here.