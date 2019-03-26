Mozilla statement on the adoption of the EU Copyright directive

Today, EU lawmakers voted to adopt new copyright rules, on which we had been engaged for over three years.

Here’s a statement from Raegan MacDonald, Mozilla’s Head of EU Public Policy reacting to the outcome –

There is nothing to celebrate today. With a chance to bring copyright rules into the 21st century the EU institutions have squandered the progress made by innovators and creators to imagine new content and share it with people across the world, and have instead handed the power back to large US owned record labels, film studios and big tech.

People online everywhere will feel the impact of this disastrous vote and we fully expect copyright to return to the political stage. Until then we will do our best to minimise the negative impact of this law on Europeans’ internet experience and the ability of European companies to compete in the digital marketplace.