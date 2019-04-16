Brussels Mozilla Mornings: A policy blueprint for internet health

On 14 May, Mozilla will host the next installment of our Mozilla Mornings series – regular breakfast meetings where we bring together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.
This event will coincide with the launch of the 2019 Mozilla Foundation Internet Health Report. We’re bringing together an expert panel to discuss some of the report’s highlights, and their vision for how the next EU political mandate can enhance internet health in Europe.
Prabhat Agarwal
Deputy Head of Unit, E-Commerce & Platforms
European Commission, DG CNECT
Claudine Vliegen
Telecoms & Digital Affairs attaché
Permanent Representation of the Netherlands to the EU
Mark Surman
Executive Director, Mozilla Foundation
Introductory remarks by Solana Larsen
Editor in Chief, Internet Health Report
Moderated by Jennifer Baker, EU tech journalist
14 May, 2019
08:00-10:00
Radisson Red, Rue d’Idalie 35, 1050 Brussels
