Brussels Mozilla Mornings: A policy blueprint for internet health

On 14 May, Mozilla will host the next installment of our Mozilla Mornings series – regular breakfast meetings where we bring together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

This event will coincide with the launch of the 2019 Mozilla Foundation Internet Health Report. We’re bringing together an expert panel to discuss some of the report’s highlights, and their vision for how the next EU political mandate can enhance internet health in Europe.

Featuring Prabhat Agarwal

Deputy Head of Unit, E-Commerce & Platforms

European Commission, DG CNECT Claudine Vliegen

Telecoms & Digital Affairs attaché

Permanent Representation of the Netherlands to the EU Mark Surman

Executive Director, Mozilla Foundation Introductory remarks by Solana Larsen

Editor in Chief, Internet Health Report Moderated by Jennifer Baker, EU tech journalist

Logistical information 14 May, 2019

08:00-10:00

Radisson Red, Rue d’Idalie 35, 1050 Brussels