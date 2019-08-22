Mozilla Mornings on the future of EU content regulation

On 10 September, Mozilla will host the next installment of our EU Mozilla Mornings series – regular breakfast meetings where we bring together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.
The next installment will focus on the future of EU content regulation. We’re bringing together a high-level panel to discuss how the European Commission should approach the mooted Digital Services Act, and to lay out a vision for a sustainable and rights-protective content regulation framework in Europe.
Featuring
Alan Davidson
Vice President of Global Policy, Trust & Security, Mozilla
Liz Carolan
Executive Director, Digital Action
Guillermo Beltrà
Policy Director, Access Now
Moderated by Brian Maguire, EURACTIV
Logistical information
10 September 2019
08:30-10:30
L42 Business Centre, rue de la Loi 42, Brussels 1040
