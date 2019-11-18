Mozilla Mornings on the future of openness and data access in the EU

On 10 December, Mozilla will host the next installment of our Mozilla Mornings series – regular breakfast meetings where we bring together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.
The next installment will focus on openness and data access in the European Union. We’re bringing together an expert panel to discuss how the European Commission should approach a potential framework on data access, sharing and re-use.
Speakers
Agustín Reyna
Head of Legal and Economic Affairs
BEUC, the European Consumer Organisation
Benjamin Ledwon
Head of Brussels Office
Bitkom
Maud Sacquet
Public Policy Manager
Mozilla Corporation
Moderated by Jennifer Baker
EU tech journalist
Logistical information
10 December, 2019
08:30 – 10:30
The Office cafe, Rue d’Arlon 80, Brussels 1040
Register your attendance here
