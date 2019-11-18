Mozilla Mornings on the future of openness and data access in the EU

On 10 December, Mozilla will host the next installment of our Mozilla Mornings series – regular breakfast meetings where we bring together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

The next installment will focus on openness and data access in the European Union. We’re bringing together an expert panel to discuss how the European Commission should approach a potential framework on data access, sharing and re-use.

Speakers

Agustín Reyna

Head of Legal and Economic Affairs

BEUC, the European Consumer Organisation

Benjamin Ledwon

Head of Brussels Office

Bitkom

Maud Sacquet

Public Policy Manager

Mozilla Corporation

Moderated by Jennifer Baker

EU tech journalist