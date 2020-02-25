The Facts: Mozilla’s DNS over HTTPs (DoH)

The current insecure DNS system leaves billions of people around the world vulnerable because the data about where they go on the internet is unencrypted. We’ve set out to change that. In 2017, Mozilla began working on the DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) protocol to close this privacy gap within the web’s infrastructure. Today, Firefox is enabling encrypted DNS over HTTPS by default in the US giving our users more privacy protection wherever and whenever they’re online.

DoH will encrypt DNS traffic from clients (browsers) to resolvers through HTTPS so that users’ web browsing can’t be intercepted or tampered with by someone spying on the network. The resolvers we’ve chosen to work with so far – Cloudflare and NextDNS – have agreed to be part of our Trusted Recursive Resolver program. The program places strong policy requirements on the resolvers and how they handle data. This includes placing strict limits on data retention so providers- including internet service providers – can no longer tap into an unprotected stream of a user’s browsing history to build a profile that can be sold, or otherwise used in ways that people have not meaningfully consented to. We hope to bring more partners into the TRR program.

Like most new technologies on the web, there has been a healthy conversation about this new protocol. We’ve seen non-partisan input, privacy experts, and other organizations all weigh in. And because we value transparency and open dialogue this conversation has helped inform our plans for DoH. We are confident that the research and testing we’ve done over the last two years has ensured our roll-out of DoH respects user privacy and makes the web safer for everyone. Through DoH and our trusted recursive resolver program we can begin to close the data leaks that have been part of the domain name system since it was created 35 years ago.

Here are a few things we think are important to know about our deployment of DNS over HTTPs.