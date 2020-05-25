Mozilla Mornings on advertising and micro-targeting in the EU Digital Services Act

On 4 June, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular breakfast series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

In 2020 Mozilla Mornings has adopted a thematic focus, starting with a three-part series on the upcoming Digital Services Act. This second virtual event in the series will focus on advertising and micro-targeting; whether and to what extent the DSA should address them. With several European Parliament resolutions dealing with this question and given its likely prominence in the upcoming European Commission public consultation, the discussion promises to be timely and insightful.

Speakers

Tiemo Wölken MEP

JURI committee rapporteur, Digital Services Act INI

Katarzyna Szymielewicz

President

Panoptykon Foundation

Stephen Dunne

Senior Policy Advisor

Centre for Data Ethics & Innovation



Brandi Geurkink

Senior Campaigner

Mozilla Foundation

With opening remarks by Raegan MacDonald

Head of European Public Policy, Mozilla Corporation

Moderated by Jennifer Baker

EU Tech Journalist

Logistical information

4 June, 2020

10:30-12:00 CEST

Zoom webinar (conferencing details post-registration)

Register here or by email to mozillabrussels@loweurope.eu