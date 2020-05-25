Open Policy & Advocacy

Mozilla's official blog on open Internet policy initiatives and developments
Categories: Europe Uncategorized

Mozilla Mornings on advertising and micro-targeting in the EU Digital Services Act

Owen Bennett

On 4 June, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular breakfast series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

In 2020 Mozilla Mornings has adopted a thematic focus, starting with a three-part series on the upcoming Digital Services Act. This second virtual event in the series will focus on advertising and micro-targeting; whether and to what extent the DSA should address them. With several European Parliament resolutions dealing with this question and given its likely prominence in the upcoming European Commission public consultation, the discussion promises to be timely and insightful.

Speakers

Tiemo Wölken MEP
JURI committee rapporteur, Digital Services Act INI

Katarzyna Szymielewicz
President
Panoptykon Foundation

Stephen Dunne
Senior Policy Advisor
Centre for Data Ethics & Innovation

Brandi Geurkink
Senior Campaigner
Mozilla Foundation

With opening remarks by Raegan MacDonald
Head of European Public Policy, Mozilla Corporation

Moderated by Jennifer Baker
EU Tech Journalist

 

Logistical information

4 June, 2020
10:30-12:00 CEST
Zoom webinar (conferencing details post-registration)

Register here or by email to mozillabrussels@loweurope.eu