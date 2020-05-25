Mozilla Mornings on advertising and micro-targeting in the EU Digital Services Act

On 4 June, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular breakfast series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.
In 2020 Mozilla Mornings has adopted a thematic focus, starting with a three-part series on the upcoming Digital Services Act. This second virtual event in the series will focus on advertising and micro-targeting; whether and to what extent the DSA should address them. With several European Parliament resolutions dealing with this question and given its likely prominence in the upcoming European Commission public consultation, the discussion promises to be timely and insightful.
Speakers
Tiemo Wölken MEP
JURI committee rapporteur, Digital Services Act INI
Katarzyna Szymielewicz
President
Panoptykon Foundation
Stephen Dunne
Senior Policy Advisor
Centre for Data Ethics & Innovation
Brandi Geurkink
Senior Campaigner
Mozilla Foundation
With opening remarks by Raegan MacDonald
Head of European Public Policy, Mozilla Corporation
Moderated by Jennifer Baker
EU Tech Journalist
Logistical information
4 June, 2020
10:30-12:00 CEST
Zoom webinar (conferencing details post-registration)
Register here or by email to mozillabrussels@loweurope.eu