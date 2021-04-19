Open Policy & Advocacy

Mozilla Mornings on the DSA: Setting the standard for third-party platform auditing

Owen Bennett

On 11 May, Mozilla will host the next instalment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular event series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

This instalment will focus on the DSA’s provisions on third-party platform auditing, one of the stand-out features of its next-generation regulatory approach. We’re bringing together a panel of experts to unpack the provisions’ strengths and shortcomings; and to provide recommendations for how the DSA can build a standard-setting auditing regime for Very Large Online Platforms.

Speakers

Alexandra Geese MEP
IMCO DSA shadow rapporteur
Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance

Amba Kak
Director of Global Programs and Policy
AI Now Institute

Dr Ben Wagner
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management
TU Delft  

Moderated by Jennifer Baker
EU technology journalist

 

Logistical details

Tuesday 11 May, 14:00 – 15:00 CEST

Zoom Webinar

Register *here*

Webinar login details to be shared on day of event