Mozilla Mornings on the DSA: Setting the standard for third-party platform auditing

On 11 May, Mozilla will host the next instalment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular event series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

This instalment will focus on the DSA’s provisions on third-party platform auditing, one of the stand-out features of its next-generation regulatory approach. We’re bringing together a panel of experts to unpack the provisions’ strengths and shortcomings; and to provide recommendations for how the DSA can build a standard-setting auditing regime for Very Large Online Platforms.

Speakers

Alexandra Geese MEP

IMCO DSA shadow rapporteur

Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance

Amba Kak

Director of Global Programs and Policy

AI Now Institute

Dr Ben Wagner

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management

TU Delft

Moderated by Jennifer Baker

EU technology journalist

Logistical details

Tuesday 11 May, 14:00 – 15:00 CEST

Zoom Webinar

Register *here*

Webinar login details to be shared on day of event