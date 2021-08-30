Open Policy & Advocacy

Categories: European Union User Experience

Mozilla Mornings on the Digital Markets Act: Key questions for Parliament

Owen Bennett

On 13 September, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular event series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

For this installment, we’re checking in on the Digital Markets Act. Our panel of experts will discuss the key outstanding questions as the debate in Parliament reaches its fever pitch.

Speakers

Andreas Schwab MEP
IMCO Rapporteur on the Digital Markets Act
Group of the European People’s Party

Mika Shah
Co-Acting General Counsel
Mozilla

Vanessa Turner
Senior Advisor
BEUC

With opening remarks by Raegan MacDonald, Director of Global Public Policy, Mozilla

Moderated by Jennifer Baker
EU technology journalist

 

Logistical details

Monday 13 September, 17:00 – 18:00 CEST

Zoom Webinar

Register *here*

Webinar login details to be shared on day of event