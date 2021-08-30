Mozilla Mornings on the Digital Markets Act: Key questions for Parliament

On 13 September, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular event series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.

For this installment, we’re checking in on the Digital Markets Act. Our panel of experts will discuss the key outstanding questions as the debate in Parliament reaches its fever pitch.

Speakers

Andreas Schwab MEP

IMCO Rapporteur on the Digital Markets Act

Group of the European People’s Party

Mika Shah

Co-Acting General Counsel

Mozilla

Vanessa Turner

Senior Advisor

BEUC

With opening remarks by Raegan MacDonald, Director of Global Public Policy, Mozilla

Moderated by Jennifer Baker

EU technology journalist

Logistical details

Monday 13 September, 17:00 – 18:00 CEST

Zoom Webinar

Register *here*

Webinar login details to be shared on day of event