Mozilla Mornings on the Digital Markets Act: Key questions for Parliament

On 13 September, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular event series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.
For this installment, we’re checking in on the Digital Markets Act. Our panel of experts will discuss the key outstanding questions as the debate in Parliament reaches its fever pitch.
Speakers
Andreas Schwab MEP
IMCO Rapporteur on the Digital Markets Act
Group of the European People’s Party
Mika Shah
Co-Acting General Counsel
Mozilla
Vanessa Turner
Senior Advisor
BEUC
With opening remarks by Raegan MacDonald, Director of Global Public Policy, Mozilla
Moderated by Jennifer Baker
EU technology journalist
Logistical details
Monday 13 September, 17:00 – 18:00 CEST
Zoom Webinar
Register *here*
Webinar login details to be shared on day of event