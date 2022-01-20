European Parliament green-lights crucial new rulebook for Big Tech

Today the European Parliament adopted its report on the draft Digital Services Act, the EU’s flagship proposal to improve internet health. Today’s vote is a crucial procedural step on the road to bringing the draft rules to reality, and we commend Members of Parliament for their efforts.

Speaking after the vote, Owen Bennett, Senior Policy Manager at Mozilla said:

“Today we’re a step closer to a better internet. The European Parliament has had its say on the Digital Services Act, and has set out a vision to meaningfully address the harms we experience with Big Tech.

We’re glad to see Parliament give researchers and oversight bodies what they need to identify hidden harms online, especially when it comes to online advertising. Harms fester when they happen in the dark, and so meaningful transparency in the ecosystem can help mitigate them. We believe that the future of online advertising should be more private, transparent, and give more control to people. The DSA doesn’t solve everything, but it’s a crucial step forward towards a healthier advertising ecosystem.

And while transparency is crucial we also need the tools to take action; we need robust rules to ensure companies build and operate their products more responsibly. The DSA’s risk-based approach is a thoughtful way forward – it puts the onus on companies to assess and meaningfully address the risks their products may pose to individuals and society, and nudges those with the biggest problem to make the biggest effort.

The DSA is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the EU to set Big Tech on a better course. The stakes are high, and the outcome will likely shape how these issues are debated and legislated in other regions. We commend the European Parliament for seizing the moment.”

ENDS

Background

In December 2020 the European Commission published the draft EU Digital Services Act. The law seeks to establish a new paradigm for tech sector regulation, and we see it as a crucial opportunity to address many of the challenges holding back the internet from what it should be.

The draft law contained many thoughtful policy approaches that Mozilla and our allies have long argued for. In particular, the draft law’s provision on advertising transparency, oversight, and a risk-based approach to content responsibility can help us advance towards a better internet. Since the draft law was published, we have been working closely with EU lawmakers to fine-tune and improve the proposal, and today’s European Parliament vote is a crucial step forward as the draft law edges towards final adoption.

The European Parliament and the EU Council (that represents EU Member State governments) must now finalise the law, and have committed to do so by April 2022.