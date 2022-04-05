Philippines’ SIM Card Registration Act will expose users to greater privacy and security risks online

While well-intentioned, the Philippines’ Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card Registration Act (2022) will set a worrying precedent for the privacy and anonymity of people on the internet. In its current state, approved by the Philippine Congress (House of Representatives and Senate) but awaiting Presidential assent, the law contains provisions requiring social media companies to mandatorily verify the real names and phone numbers of users that create accounts on their platform. Such a move will not only limit the anonymity that is essential online (for example, for whistle blowing and protection from stalkers) but also reduce the privacy and security they can expect from private companies.

These provisions raise a number of concerns, both in principle as well as regarding implementation, which merit serious reconsideration of the law.

Sharing sensitive personal data with technology companies: Implementing the real name and phone number requirement in practice would entail users sending photos of government issued IDs to the companies. This will incentivise the collection of sensitive personal data from government IDs that are submitted for this verification, which can then be used to profile and target users. This is not hypothetical conjecture – we have already seen phone numbers collected for security purposes being used for profiling by some of the largest technology players in the world.

Harming smaller players: Such a move would entrench power in the hands of large players in the social media space who can afford to build and maintain such verification systems, harming the ability of innovation from smaller, more agile startups from being able to compete effectively within the Philippines. The broad definition of "social media" in the law also leaves the possibility of applying to many more players than intended, further harming the innovation economy.

Increased risk of data breaches: As we have seen from the deployment digital identity systems around the world, such a move will also increase the risk from data breaches by creating large, single points of failure in the form of those systems where these identification documents used to verify real world identity are stored by private, social media companies. As evidence from far better protected systems has shown, such breaches are just a matter of time, with disastrous consequences for users that will extend far beyond their online interactions on such platforms.

Inadequate Solution: There is no evidence to prove that this measure will help fight crimes, misinformation or scams (its motivating factor), and it ignores the benefits that anonymity can bring to the internet, such as whistleblowing and protection from stalkers. Anonymity is an integral aspect of free speech online and such a move will have a chilling effect on public discourse.

For all of these reasons, it is critical that the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card Registration Act not be approved into binding law and these provisions be reconsidered to allow the residents of Philippines to continue to enjoy an open internet.